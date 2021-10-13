Watch: FIFA condemns 'abhorrent' violence as Hungary fans attack police inside Wembley Stadium

FIFA has "strongly condemned" the violence between fans and police during Hungary's World Cup qualifying match against England on Tuesday (October 12). The world football governing body said that it is probing the clashes at the Wembley Stadium and also noted that it has "zero tolerance against such abhorrent behaviour".

Unbelievable scenes prevailed when England locked horns with a combative Hungarian side in a match that ended as a 1-1 draw and was marred by ugly scenes as just moments after kick-off, trouble flared among the pocket of around 1,000 Hungarians in one corner of the stadium.

Dozens of Hungary supporters charged at stewards, who were forced to retreat before UK police wielding batons arrived. The fighting continued for several minutes before riot police finally restored order in the stands and the stadium concourse.

ALSO READ | Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says offside calls could be automated by next year

The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after a steward was racially abused. "Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," the police said on Twitter.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

Last month, Hungary was fined and banned from having fans in their ground as punishment when they targeted England players with monkey chants and missiles during Euro 2020 match in September's Budapest clash.

IN PICS | From Saudi PIF to Sheikh Mansour: Top five richest football club owners in the world

Watch the video:

Metropolitan Police running away from Hungary supporters at Wembley stadium last night.. pic.twitter.com/CTi5mRINCr — Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) October 13, 2021 ×

England manager Gareth Southgate said, "I was aware of a disturbance. It sounds like it was not acceptable but I haven't seen the detail."

England defender Tyrone Mings said, "Every time we speak on racial abuse the punishments that follow never seem in line with what has happened. I sincerely hope that if that is the case, the punishments fall in line with what happened this time."

Here's what happened:

As the match started, trouble erupted between the fans and a group of stewards and a line of police then arrived and some were raining baton blows on fans, many of whom climbed over a barrier and were punching and kicking the security personnel.

One fan fell to the ground with blood gushing from a head wound, while several police officers were also knocked down as the fans attacked them.

The police then moved back out of sight down a tunnel and fans returned to their seats, with a group of helmeted riot police arriving in force.

(With inputs from agencies)