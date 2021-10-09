From Saudi PIF to Sheikh Mansour: Top five richest football club owners in the world

1. Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund - Newcastle United (£320bn), English Premier League
A group led by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has completed the £305 million acquisition of the club. In October 2021, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund bought an 80% stake in Newcastle.
Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, is the Chairman of the PIF. The state-owned fund is the richest owner of a football club, with assets of about £320 billion.
(Photograph:Reuters)
2. Qatar Investment Authority- Paris Saint Germain (£220bn), Ligue 1
A state-owned fund owns Paris Saint-Germain. The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, purchased 70 percent of the club's shares in June 2011 through Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Sheikh Mansour- Manchester City (£21bn), English Premier League
Since 2008, Sheikh Mansour has been the primary owner of Manchester City.
Mansour is said to be worth £21 billion and has a family fortune of at least $1 trillion, making him one of football's wealthiest owners.
(Photograph:Twitter)
4. Dietrich Mateschitz- RB Leipzig (£15.7 bn), Bundesliga
Dietrich Mateschitz is a wealthy businessman from Austria. He owns a large portfolio of teams in a number of sports, the majority of which having his company's name branded on them.
In football, his primary priorities are RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg of Austria, and the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer.
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Andrea Agnelli – Juventus (£14bn), Serie A
Andrea Agnelli did not purchase Juventus; rather, Giovanni Agnelli, the founder of Fiat, gave the Agnelli family control in 1923.
Agnelli was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of Juventus in 2010 and is estimated to be worth £14 billion.