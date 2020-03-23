WATCH: 'Doing our bit for the society' - Irfan and Yusuf Pathan donate face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf Pathan have donated as many as 4,000 masks to the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic which has left the entire world in a stand-still. While the positive cases of COVID-19 crossed the 430-mark on Monday, the Pathan brothers decided to take a humanitarian step and donate the much-needed masks to the needy in this dire situation.

Pathan, who played 29 Test and 120 ODIs for India, took to social media platform Twitter to post a video of them explaining what they are planning to do in terms of helping the society with the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire.

"Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don't gather crowd!@iamyusufpathan #corona it's a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us?" Irfan tweeted on Monday.

In the video, Irfan explained that the masks have been brought in the name of Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust – run by his father – while adding that all the masks will be handed over to Vadodara health department in this time of need. He further said that the masks will be distributed to the needy.

As per the Union health ministry, the number of positive coronavirus cases, in India, have crossed 430 with global death toll crossing the 15,000-mark with close to 3,50,000 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the sporting calendar has been completely shattered by the global pandemic with every sporting league, across sports, getting cancelled or postponed. There are dark clouds hovering around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well with Canada on Monday becoming the first nation to pull out its name from the quadrennial event.

