WATCH | Djokovic sobs uncontrollably after winning a historic 10th Australian Open

Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday by winning the Australian Open, a record 10th time, prevailing in straight sets against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) at a packed Rod Laver Arena.

After the victory, Djokovic did his customary celebration of soaking in the applause with both his hands up in the air whilst pointing towards the heavens.

Thereafter, Djokovic went towards his team box and let out a huge 'Come on' roar before climbing the steps and jumping into the enclosure.

The emotional Serb embraced his coaches, brother and mother, before bursting into tears and lying on his back in the cramped box.

Djokovic feeling all the emotions after his historic 10th Australia Open win 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1UggVgfg28 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 29, 2023 ×

After celebrating the moment with his close ones, Djokovic came back, sat on his bench and started sobbing yet again as the emotions started overflowing. It was perhaps, the journey of getting to this stage that made Djokovic emotional.

Last year, during the same time, Djokovic was unceremoniously deported by the Australian authorities for failing to comply with the COVID-19 policies.

Winning the Australian Open on his comeback was a redemption of sorts for the soon-to-be no.1 ranked player in the world and his celebration showed just that.

During the presentation ceremony, Djokovic said it was the 'biggest' win of his career under the circumstances.

"﻿I have to say that this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life. Considering the circumstances - not playing last year, coming back this year...I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne, to be in Australia."

Djokovic has now bagged a 10th Norman Brookes Challenge Cup which brings him on par with his peer and compatriot Rafael Nadal (22) in the number of Grand Slams singles won in the Open era.

With Federer retired and Nadal plagued by injuries, Djokovic has the opportunity to become the most prized tennis star in the history of the sport with three more Grand Slams to come.

(With inputs from agencies)