WATCH: Djokovic argues with umpire, breaks racquet in anger during Monte Carlo Masters exit

Novak Djokovic bowed out of the Monte Carlo Masters with a shocking defeat at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in three sets in the second round. The world number one, who is preparing hard on clay ahead of the French Open, succumbed to a rare defeat after taking the early honours. The Serbian won the opening set, 6-4, to eventually lose the battle to the Italian 6-4, 5-7, 4-6. During the match, nothing clicked for Djokovic who struggled with his movement and serve and was just not up to the mark.

During the encounter, Djokovic got involved in an argument with the chair umpire and lost his cool to break his racquet. While chair umpire Aurelie Tourte claimed that the ball had touched the line just a bit, the Serbian believed the contrary. The duo were caught in an animated discussion for long as the crowd became restless and even booed Djokovic. It is to be noted that Djokovic was right but he couldn't convince the chair umpire. Post the two's lengthy discussion, the 35-year-old smashed his racquet which received a huge bent. Here's the video:

After the match, Djokovic stated, "I don't think it's catastrophic, but my feeling is bad right now because I lost the match. That's all. It's not a great day for me, so I'm not really in the mood to speak."