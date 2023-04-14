WATCH: Djokovic argues with umpire, breaks racquet in anger during Monte Carlo Masters exit
World number one Novak Djokovic argued with the chair umpire and smashed his racquet in anger during the Monte Carlo Masters exit. In the second round, he lost to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.
Novak Djokovic bowed out of the Monte Carlo Masters with a shocking defeat at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in three sets in the second round. The world number one, who is preparing hard on clay ahead of the French Open, succumbed to a rare defeat after taking the early honours. The Serbian won the opening set, 6-4, to eventually lose the battle to the Italian 6-4, 5-7, 4-6. During the match, nothing clicked for Djokovic who struggled with his movement and serve and was just not up to the mark.
During the encounter, Djokovic got involved in an argument with the chair umpire and lost his cool to break his racquet. While chair umpire Aurelie Tourte claimed that the ball had touched the line just a bit, the Serbian believed the contrary. The duo were caught in an animated discussion for long as the crowd became restless and even booed Djokovic. It is to be noted that Djokovic was right but he couldn't convince the chair umpire. Post the two's lengthy discussion, the 35-year-old smashed his racquet which received a huge bent. Here's the video:
Novak Djokovic couldn't believe his eyes on this call 👀— Eurosport (@eurosport) April 13, 2023
(via @TennisTV) pic.twitter.com/PUeGDefAC3
Emotions running HIGH rn#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/niiCvGsMka— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 13, 2023
After the match, Djokovic stated, "I don't think it's catastrophic, but my feeling is bad right now because I lost the match. That's all. It's not a great day for me, so I'm not really in the mood to speak."
Meanwhile, it was a big moment for Musetti to get past the world number one player. He was over the moon and very emotional post the memorable victory. He said, "I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me," said Musetti, who led Djokovic by two sets at Roland Garros in 2021 before having to retire.Beating Novak is something remarkable for me."