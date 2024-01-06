WATCH: David Warner gets standing ovation at SCG as Aussie great bids adieu to Test cricket

Australia’s David Warner got a standing ovation at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as the local boy bid adieu to the Test format. One of the decorated players in the modern day, Warner was dismissed for 57 in his final innings on Saturday (Jan 6). After his dismissal, the entire SCG along with the opposition Pakistan camp congratulated him for his successful career. Warner’s last dance also saw Australia clinch the Test series 3-0 and places them at top of the pile in the World Test Championships (WTC). For the final time, David Warner leaves the Test arena to a standing ovation from his home crowd 👏 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EOrHijY6ke — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 6, 2024 × Warner’s last dance

On the fifth ball of the 25th over Sajid Khan appealed for a leg before against Warner, but the appeal was turned down by the umpire. However, upon review, the southpaw was judged out which dropped curtains on his illustrious Test career. Immediately after his dismissal, non-striker and close friend Marnus Labuschagne was seen hugging the 37-year-old as he made his final walk to the dressing room with the Baggy Greens.

Pakistan players also rushed to congratulate Warner having seen him drop curtains after 112 Test matches for the national side. Warner ended his stint in the red-ball format with 26 hundreds while scoring 8786 runs. He had a best of unbeaten 335 runs which came in the Adelaide Test in November 2019. The left-hander had also announced his retirement from the ODI format on New Year’s Day.

Australia clinch series

Having walked into the Sydney Test with a 2-0 lead, Australia were determined for a clean sweep against Pakistan. Having bowled out Pakistan for 313 after a good start, Australia managed to score 299 in their first innings, giving the visitors a 14-run lead. However, an inspired show with the ball from Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon saw the visitors get bowled out for 115 in their second innings, setting a 130-run target to win for Australia.