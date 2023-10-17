Watch | Cristiano Ronaldo in pain after pitch invader attempts a selfie with him

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo almost suffered an injury during his team's Euro 2024 qualifier match against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday (Oct 16) when a fan invaded the pitch and attempted to take a selfie with him.

The incident transpired during the 39th minute of the game when Ronaldo had already fired two goals home. The pitch invader wearing Ronaldo's club Al Nassr jersey approached him on the near side when the players were getting ready for a throw-in.

Shortly after the man approached Ronaldo, five security guards converged upon him and dragged him away from the Portuguese. While Ronaldo initially seemed startled, he quickly touched his boot, suggesting the pitch invader may have stepped on his feet.

Afterwards, Ronald could be seen physically hurt and limping across the turf for the next few seconds. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes ran up to Ronaldo to check up on him before receiving an assured reply. 🚨🚨🚨

Here's a closer look at the pitch invader during the Bosnia and Herzegovina V Portugal game tonight. Seems he trood on Cristiano Ronaldos foot while trying to take a picture. Why would you do this? Lifetime ban. #CristianoRonaldo#Ronaldopic.twitter.com/b6BbbPtAlt — EPLnews (@EPLnews24_7) October 16, 2023 ×

Ronaldo's future goals

Ronaldo has played a pivotal part in the Portugal side securing a spot in the Euro 2024 relatively early. During the ongoing international break, he has scored three goals, one against Slovakia and two against Bosnia & Herzegovina - taking his national career goal tally to 127.

Prior to the match, Ronaldo had talked about setting small goals at the end of the career, especially if he is to play beyond the Euros and achieve 1,000 career goals.

“Things have happened in my life, both on a personal and professional level, that make me think more in the short term nowadays. People say I’m going to play on until I’m 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these targets. It’s a question of just enjoying the moment, which is a good moment. I feel good," said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo enjoying his football with the national team comes after a turbulent time during former manager Fernando Santos' tenure. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was routinely benched by Santos as the Portuguese team made a timid quarterfinal exit at the marquee event.

(With inputs from agencies)