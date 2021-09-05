Watch: Brazilian blind footballer Raimundo Mendes scores an absolute stunner to clinch Paralympic title

Footballer Raimundo Mendes scored an absolute stunner as the Brazilian football team defeated Argentina to win a gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Saturday (September 4).

After the goalless first half, Brazil emerged victorious in a clash of South American football giants in the five-a-side gold-medal match as they defeated Argentina 1-0 at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

With a few minutes remaining in the tense final match, Raimundo Mendes got possession of the ball and what he did after that, was a delight to watch.

Mendes, who is better known as Nonato, scored the only goal as he dribbled past two opponents and scored a brilliant goal to win the fifth consecutive football gold medal for Brazil.

After finishing off in style with the outside of his left foot into the top corner, Mendes ran off to celebrate with his teammates.

Watch the goal here:

Brazil vs Argentina is one of the most keenly contested rivalries in football and Brazil once again proved that they are unbeatable on the Paralympic Games stage.

Brazil have won the gold medal on all occasions since 2005 - when the sport was introduced to the Paralympics and their run at the Tokyo Games was sensational.

With conceding a single goal, Brazil defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-0, France 4-0 and Morocco 1-0 in the semifinal on their way to reach the final.

"It’s a privilege. We played five Paralympics and won five medals," goalkeeper Luan Goncalves said.

"We are warriors. I wasn't nervous but we have an emotional strength, we fought for this game and the most important thing is that we were relaxed and that helped," he added.