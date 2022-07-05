Watch: Babar Azam reacts to Pakistani journalist's 'You broke Virat Kohli's record' question ahead of SL Tests

Babar Azam has been on a run-scoring spree since early 2022. In June, Babar became the first-ever batsman to have scored nine fifty-plus scores in international cricket, joining Mithali Raj (who was the first-ever cricketer overall) in the elite club. Not only this, Babar has broken several records in the past few months, some of them which were earlier held by India's Virat Kohli.

Ahead of Pakistan's two-match Test series versus hosts Sri Lanka, in Galle and Colombo respectively, Babar was asked about how he feels to have recently broken Kohli's record, of remaining the No. 1 ranked batter in T20Is for the longest time. To this, Babar reacted in the following manner:

"I have two questions to ask. My first question is... you recently broke Virat Kohli's record...". Before the Pakistani journo could even complete his question, the 27-year-old Babar intervened and asked, "Which one?"

The reporter then said: "You have remained No. 1 in T20Is for the longest time." To this, the Pakistan skipper replied, "Alright". Babar added saying: "I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances."

Babar-led Pakistan are currently gearing up for their red-ball challenge versus Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankans. The first Test will kick off on July 16 in Galle followed by the series decider in Colombo, which will start on July 24. The visiting side will hope for run-machine Babar to continue his good form and lead his side to a series win in the Island nation.