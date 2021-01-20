Watch: Australian fan chants 'Vande Mataram' during Gabba Test, video goes viral

While India scripted history by winning the Test series against Australia following the historic victory at the Gabba in Brisbane, there was an Australian fan whose video while chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and "Vande Mataram" is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the Aussie fan is seen facing the Indian supporters at the Gabba in Brisbane and chanting for Team India. The video caught the attention of social media users quickly as fans and netizens expressed their delight.

The video of the Aussie fans is from Day 4 of the Gabba Test which was hampered a bit by rain. During the rain break, the fan was seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jay" and "Vande Mataram" as section of Indian supporters enjoyed his passion.

ALSO READ: Kevin Pietersen warns Team India ahead of England series

Fortress Gabba breached by Indians

India went on to script one of the greatest Test series win on Australian soil as the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit, despite injuries to many key players, defeated Australia by three wickets at the Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Not only the inexperienced Indian side won the Test series, they also ended Australia's 32-year-old unbeaten streak at the 'fortress' Gabba.

ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant, Joe Root touch new high after epic shows

Even Australian coach Justin Langer tipped his hat off to the Indian team as the former Aussie opener said that India deserve full credit for defeating Australia in the series.

"It was an incredible Test series and in the end there is always a winner or a loser. Today Test cricket is the winner. It's gonna hurt us big time. India deserved full credit. They have been outstanding but we have learnt lessons from it," Langer told Channel 7.

"First, you can never take anything for granted, second never ever, ever underestimate the Indians. There are 1.5 billion Indians and if you play in that first eleven you got to be really tough, don't you?"

India's next assignment will be a full-fledged home series against England starting from February 5.