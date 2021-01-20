Kevin Pietersen warns Team India ahead of England series

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has fired a friendly warning to the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue gear up for a full-fledged home series against England starting from February 5. Pietersen took to social media platform Twitter to post in Hindi language as he said that India must celebrate after historic series win against Australia but warned the Virat Kohli-led side that the real challenge will start when England lands in India for the series.

The former England player tweeted: “India – yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai . LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (This is a historic win and you must celebrate as it has been achieved despite all obstacles. However, the real challenge comes your way in a few weeks as England are touring, and you have to beat them at home. Be careful, refrain from celebrating too much in the coming two weeks.”

India 🇮🇳 - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai



LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .



Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021 ×

India, despite injuries to key players, defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-Test series while also ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba after splendid show by Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant in the second innings of the match.

While Indian fans are in a celebratory mood, England pose a threat in what will be their full-fledged tour of India starting from February.

England will play four Test, five T20Is and three ODI starting from February 5.

England tour of India – Full Schedule:

India vs England, 1st Test: February 5-9 in Chennai

India vs England, 2nd Test: February 13-17 in Chennai

India vs England, 3rd Test: February 24-28 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 4th Test: March 4-8 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 1st T20I: March 12 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 2nd T20I: March 14 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 3rd T20I: March 16 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 4th T20I: March 18 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 5th T20I: March 20 in Ahmedabad

India vs England, 1st ODI: March 2 in Pune

India vs England, 2nd ODI: March 26 in Pune

India vs England, 3rd ODI: March 28 in Pune