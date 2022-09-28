WATCH: Arshdeep Singh breathes fire, takes 3 wickets in a single over to rattle South Africa in 1st T20I

India were handed a massive blow ahead of the start of the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the game due to back issues. Despite his absence, India got off to a flying start with the ball as Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar breathed fire with the new ball.

The duo combined to rattle the South African top order after India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Chahar drew the first blood for India by removing South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma on a duck before Arshdeep ran riot in his very first over of the match.

Making full use of the swing on offer, Arshdeep made the South African batters dance to his tunes as he ended up picking three wickets in his very first over, including two wickets of two straight deliveries. He started by cleaning up Quinton de Kock on 1 off 4 balls before Rille Rossouw was caught behind by Rishabh Pant on the 5th delivery of the second over.

Arshdeep then clean bowled David Miller on the final ball of the second over to take three wickets in his very first over of the match. He was on a hat-trick when he returned to bowl his second over but ended up missing out on the feat by a whisker.

After a brilliant second over from Arshdeep, Chahar returned to bowl the third and piled more misery on South Africa by dismissing young Tristan Stubbs cheaply on a duck. Arshdeep and Chahar joined forces to reduce the visitors to 9/5 inside just 15 deliveries to ensure India didn't miss Bumrah with the new ball.

It was a stunning start from the Indian pacers and the likes of Axar Patel and Harshal Patel ensured they kept the pressure on South Africa after the end of Powerplay. Harshal trapped Aiden Markram lbw to break the 33-run stand for the third wicket between him and Wayne Parnell before Axar joined the party by getting rid of Parnell on 24.

After their superb start, India will be hoping to bundle out South Africa on a low-key total and chase it down comfortably to get off to a winning start in the three-match series. The three-match rubber against the Proteas is India's final T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.