Indian cricketer Taniya Bhatia slams London hotel for no response after robbery complaint

Indian women's cricket team star Taniya Bhatia has once again slammed the management of a London hotel for no response after her robbery complaint earlier this week. Bhatia, who was part of the Indian women's cricket team squad for their recently-concluded tour of England, had alleged she was robbed by a person during her stay in the hotel.

Bhatia had taken to Twitter on Monday to narrate her ordeal after the conclusion of the Indian women's team's tour of the country. She claimed a person walked inside her personal room and stole a bag containing money, cards and other valuables.

The Indian cricketer had urged the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the management of Hotel Marriot in London for a quick response and action against the culprit. However, the Indian cricketer on Wednesday took to Twitter once again to claim there has been no response from the ECB or the hotel management on the matter.

"I still haven’t recd any response from the hotel management, @Marriott. This is quite disappointing. The items that were stolen from my room were both valuable and important to me. Has any action been taken since the theft? An update would be much appreciated," Bhatia said in a tweet.

Wicket-keeper batter Bhatia was part of India's white-ball squad for the ODI and T20I series against England. The Women in Blue lost the ODI series 2-1 before registering a 3-0 clean sweep against the hosts in T20Is. The series ended in a controversial manner after England batter Charlotte Dean was run out on the non-striker's end in the third and final T20I.

Dean was caught backing too far on the non-striker's end by India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who dislodged the bails midway through her bowling stride in the 44th over of England's 170-run chase with the hosts needing 17 runs to win and just one wicket in hand.

The controversial dismissal sealed India's victory as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. registered their maiden clean sweep in an ODI series on English soil.