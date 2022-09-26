Indian cricketer Taniya Bhatia claims she was robbed at team hotel in London, slams ECB for lack of security

Indian women's cricket team star Taniya Bhatia has claimed she was robbed during her recent stay at the Marriot Hotel in London's North Maida Vale as part of the Indian team's recently-concluded tour of England. The Indian women's team was in England for a three-match T20I series followed by as many ODIs.

The tour concluded on Saturday with India defeating the hosts by 16 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. A 'shocked and disappointed' Bhatia claimed someone walked into her personal room at the hotel and stole her bag containing cash, cards, watches and jewellery.

She took to Twitter to lash out at the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the lack of security at the team hotel. Bhatiya, who was part of India's squad for the ODI and T20I series against England, urged the ECB to intervene in the matter and take action against the culprit.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," Taniya Bhatia wrote in a tweet.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well.@Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI," she added in another.

India defeated England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday to register their first-ever clean sweep against the hosts in an ODI series on English soil. The game ended in dramatic fashion after India all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran England batter Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end during England's run-chase.

Dean was backing a bit too far at the non-striker's end and Deepti punished her for taking undue advantage by dislodging the bails during delivery stride in the 44th over. India ended up winning the game comfortably after England were skittled out for 153 runs in the 170-run chase.

Earlier, England had won the three-match T20I series 2-1.