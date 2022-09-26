India don't need to justify by lying about warning: Heather Knight on Deepti Sharma's run out controversy

England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight on Monday accused India all-rounder Deepti Sharma of lying to justify her controversial run-out of Charlotte Dean in the third ODI between the two sides on Saturday. Deepti had run Dean out at the non-striker's end during England's run-chase to seal a 16-run victory for India in the game and help them whitewash the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series.

Controversy erupted during the third ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground when Deepti ran Dean out for backing up a bit too far on the non-striker's end. In the 44th over of England's run-chase, Dean was caught way out of the crease by Deepti, who dislodged the bails midway through her bowling stride to seal India's victory.

Her controversial run-out has since led to a massive debate in the cricket fraternity with a host of English cricketers criticising Deepti and the Indian women's team for not upholding the 'spirit of the game' despite the dismissal being within the ICC rules. The India all-rounder had recently opened up on the run-out and said Dean was warned about stepping too far away from the crease before she was dismissed.

"It was a plan, because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] repeatedly. We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much," Deepti told reporters after landing in Kolkata on Monday.

However, England captain Knight has accused her of lying about giving warnings to Dean before running her out at the non-striker's end. Knight took to Twitter to claim no warnings were given to Dean before the dismissal and that India shouldn't feel the need to justify it.

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate,” Knight wrote in a tweet.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” she added.

While there has been a huge outcry over the dismissal from the English cricket fraternity, Deepti has been lauded by Indian fans and former cricketers for her decision to dismiss Dean at the non-striker's end. The mode of dismissal which was earlier referred to as 'Mankading' will now be deemed as a legitimate run-out.

It was moved from the 'Unfair play section' in the rule books to the run-out section after ICC recently announced changes to playing conditions in international cricket.