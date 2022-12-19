WATCH: Argentine players mock Kylian Mbappe in the dressing room after World Cup victory

The Argentines were an ecstatic bunch after the team triumphed in arguably, the greatest football game of all time to win the FIFA World Cup. During celebrations, however, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez appeared to mock French superstar Kylian Mbappe, souring the mood of a few of the fans.

A video clip snapped from 'Instagram Live' done by Argentine defender Nichola Otamendi shows the entire squad celebrating the WC victory in the changing room by singing and dancing.

The squad could be heard chanting "a minute's silence for" in tandem when Martinez filled a deliberate pause with the shout: "For Mbappe who is dead!"

The clip has since gone viral on social media with many fans terming Martinez's action unnecessary and souring an otherwise joyful occasion.

While the Argentine was seemingly mocking Mbappe in the clip, another video showed him walking to the French striker after the end of the match to console him.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended all square 3-3 after extra time. Though Mbappe covered his penalty kick, his teammates Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman could not put the ball to the back of net as Martinez managed to steer Argentina to the elusive WC trophy.

However, if it wasn't for Mbappe, Argentina would have run away with the match, before the full-time whistle.

It was Mbappe that fired the ball to the back of the Argentine net past Martinez, twice, in the space of 97 seconds to bring France back into the competition.

He beat Martinez's goal once again in extra time to force the game to penalties. The three goals in the final earned Mbappe the Golden Boot trophy as he finished the tournament with eight goals in his bag.

At the young age of 23, Mbappe is destined for a career similar to, if not better than Messi. He already has a World Cup in his armoury and could have had another, if it wasn't for Messi's brilliance.