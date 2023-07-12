WATCH | Anthony Albanese, Rishi Sunak share a joke over Ashes controversy at NATO summit

The Ashes 2023 has been a big topic of debate in the last couple of weeks for more than one reason as England and Australia share centre stage in the English summer. While the Aussies lead the Ashes 2-1, both England and Australia have been in hot water recently for a controversy surrounding Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The controversy that triggered the feud on Sunday, July 2, was given a hilarious revisit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak when they met at the NATO summit on Tuesday, July 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

What happened on Day 5 of Lord’s Test?

On the last ball of the 52nd over, Bairstow facing Cameron Green left his crease having thought the dot ball has been called dead, while it was not. The moment was seized by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey as he threw the ball on the stumps which resulted in Bairstow’s unlikely dismissal. The on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney went upstairs to the third umpire Marais Erasmus to check whether the ball is dead or not, who confirmed that Baistrow was indeed out, leaving England fans and the team in disbelief as they thought the dismissal was against the spirit of the game.

What happened at the NATO summit?

After the controversy erupted on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test earlier in the month, both PMs, Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, backed their teams. Albanese openly supported his team when the British media criticised the Australian side for dismissing Bairstow. Sunak also jumped into the feud and backed his team to bounce back. While there was no love lost between the two PMs, Tuesday’s meeting at the NATO summit was the highlight reel for many political and cricket fans.