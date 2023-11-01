Watch | Angry Ronaldo shushes crowd after it chants 'Messi, Messi'

Cristiano Ronaldo was an incensed man after spectators at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium chanted Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The match took place a day after Messi won an incredible eighth Ballon d'Or, following success with Argentina in the World Cup. During the match, Ronaldo was on the near-side taking a throw-in when the crowd started chanting 'Messi! Messi!'.

Unhappy and visibly frustrated at the chants, Ronaldo put his finger to his mouth multiple times, suggesting the crowd shut up. After shushing the crowd didn't work, the 38-year-old waved his hand downwards as if telling the crowd to quiet down before returning to play.

Ronaldo had a patchy game but his side managed to progress to the quarterfinals, courtesy of a goal from Sadio Mane in the 107th minute of the game. Substitute Ayman Yahya drilled a low cross into the box which pierced through everyone and met the former Liverpool man who calmly slotted it to the back of the net. Al-Ettifaq fans started a "Messi, Messi" chant and this was Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction.pic.twitter.com/tlCNiWLOje — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 31, 2023 × Ronaldo's controversial comment

Prior to the match, Ronaldo had caused social media uproar after he interacted with a post that suggested Messi should not have won more than five Ballons d'Or.

After Diario AS journalist Tomas Roncero posted a video on his Instagram account, playing down Messi's achievement, Ronaldo left a comment.

"Hello friends. What we knew has happened. They were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at Miami, but he was already looking retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, well, but with 6 penalties in their favour," said Roncero in the video message.

"The World Cup was 10 months ago, we’re in November. Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors well, he should have five, he has the Ballon d’Ors of [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi, [Robert] Lewandowski who won six trophies in one season and Haaland who was the top scorer of everything," he added.

Ronaldo liked the controversial post and in a surprising move, left a comment with four laughing face emojis. His action left fans confused some arguing that the Portuguese was unhappy with Messi winning another Ballon d'Or while others suggested that he was laughing at the journalist's lame reasoning.