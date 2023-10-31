Ronaldo envious of Messi? CR7 comments on post critical of Argentine's 8th Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a social media uproar after he commented on a post that suggested Lionel Messi should not have won more than five Ballons d'Or.

Lionel Messi scripted another glowing chapter in his book of extraordinary achievements on Monday (Oct 30) evening by taking home his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy. While the contest was close between him and Erling Haaland, the Argentine emerged victorious for his World Cup performances.

However, the victory appears to have not gone down well with Ronaldo, who shared a long-running rivalry with Messi over the years. After Diario AS journalist Tomas Roncero posted a video on his Instagram account, playing down Messi's achievement, Ronaldo left a comment.

"Hello friends. What we knew has happened. They were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at Miami, but he was already looking retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, well, but with 6 penalties in their favour," said Roncero in the video message.

"The World Cup was 10 months ago, we’re in November. Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors well, he should have five, he has the Ballon d’Ors of [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi, [Robert] Lewandowski who won six trophies in one season and Haaland who was the top scorer of everything," he added.

Ronaldo's controversial move

Ronaldo liked the controversial post and in a surprising move, left a comment with four laughing face emojis. Till the last update, the comment had received more than 85,000 likes and over 17,000 comments.

Ronaldo's action has left fans confused with some arguing that he is unhappy with Messi winning another Ballon d'Or while others suggesting that the Portuguese was laughing at the journalist's lame reasoning.

Notably, Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or in his career but could not make it to the top 30 nominees this time around.

Meanwhile, Messi walked away with the trophy which caps an incredible year for him. The World Cup trophy was Messi's final peak and he managed to conquer it after failing several times.

