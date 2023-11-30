WATCH | Andre Onana howler costs Manchester United two points vs Galatasaray in Champions League

Manchester United’s Champions League season is on the brink of collapse after their 3-3 draw against Turkish giants Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday (Nov 29) evening. Despite having a two-goal lead in the match twice, United were made to pay big time after errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana. The result also means, United are bottom of the four-team group with one match to go and will exit the competition if they fail to win on Matchday 6 against Bayern Munich. Muchachos hay un nuevo descuento del Galatasaray gracias a un insólito error de Onana el Galatasaray pone las cosas 2-3 a favor de los ingleses 🇬🇧👹 pic.twitter.com/762ReuRd5W — langonetismo (@langonetismo) November 29, 2023 × Onana mistake costs United

In the 61st minute of the contest, United were defending a free kick from former Chelsea man Hakim Ziyech. With everyone behind to defend, Ziyech’s ball was no surprise for the defence as they left it with Onana to deal on an awkward bounce. However, the Cameroonian shotstopper fumbled the ball and directed the ball into his own net. This trimmed United’s lead from 3-1 to 3-2 as they faced a nervous final 30 minutes.

Earlier in the 28th minute, Onana was at fault when he failed to judge the flight of Ziyech’s freekick as the Turkish side came back from 2-0 down. Both errors proved costly in the overall outcome of the match as the match ended in a 3-3 draw with Kerem Akturkoglu coming off the bench to score with a sublime screamer.

United on the brink of exit

The result leaves United bottom of the group with four points from five matches and will depend on other results to have a chance to make the last 16 of the Champions League. As things stand in Group A, it is a three-way scramble for the second spot while Bayern Munich are already through as group winners. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are in the second and third spot respectively with five points each.