Watch: After Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan lifts Virat Kohli following his MCG heroics vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's masterclass, an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, propelled India to a stunning four-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash at the MCG, Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). In what was both the Asian giants' Super 12 opening fixtures, the Rohit Sharma-led India restricted Pakistan to 159-8, after opting to bowl first. In reply, the one-time winners rode on Kohli's 82* and Hardik Pandya's 37-ball 40 to take India home after they were reeling at 31 for 4 at one stage.

Kohli's knock was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 154.72. He rotated the strike with Hardik, who was the aggressor of the two at the beginning of their 113-run fifth-wicket stand. While Hardik slowed down, the 33-year-old Kohli upped the ante with some breathtaking shots and took India home in a dramatic last-over finish in front of a jam-packed stadium.

After the clash, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan -- who was the Player-of-the-Match in MS Dhoni-led India's 2007 T20 WC final win over Pakistan -- lifted Kohli as the ex-captain joined him and presenter Jatin Sapru for an interview on Star Sports. Here's the video:

Post R Ashwin hitting the winning runs for India, captain Rohit Sharma and others had also stormed into the middle to laud Kohli. Even Hitman had lifted his predecessor for his unbelievable and memorable knock under pressure.

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Kohli said, "Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."