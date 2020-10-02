Watch: 24 penalty kicks! AC Milan and Rio Ave involved in insane Europa League qualifier match

Footballing world witnessed one of the most fascinating penalty shootouts as AC Milan and Rio Ave took as many as 24 spot kicks during the Europa League qualifying clash at the Estádio do Rio Ave on Friday.

While the match ended 2-2 after the end of extra-time after AC Milan were awarded a last-minute penalty and the Italian giants equalised the scoring courtesy a thumping penalty kick from Hakan Calhanoghlu.

The match ended up in penalty shootout as players approached and kept on scoring one by one. The first penalty miss came from AC Milan’s Colombo but Rio Ave’s Monte missed his spot kick to continue the shootout.

Even the goalkeepers got the chance to take a spot kick but both Donnarumma and Kieszek missed their respective shot as the penalty shootout continued before Aderlan of Rio Ave missed the spot kick in the sudden death as AC Milan advanced to the Europa League 2020-21 season.

However, this was not the longest-ever shootout with the record still being with Namibian Cup in 2005 where a staggering 48 penalty kicks were taken before KK Palace defeated Civics 17-16.

In the Europa League 2020-21 draw, AC Milan were handed a tricky group where they will face the likes of Celtic FC, AC Sparta Praha and LOSC Lille.

Penalties: Bennacer (M) goal, Geraldes (R) goal, Kjær (M) goal, Santos (R) goal, Hernández (M) goal, Jambor (R) goal, Díaz (M) goal, Piazon (R) goal, Çalhanoğlu (M) goal, Filipe Augusto (R) goal, Calabria (M) goal, Gelson (R) goal, Tonali (M) goal, Gabrielzinho (R) goal, Colombo (M) miss, Monte (R) post, Leão (M) goal, Pinto (R) goal, Donnarumma (M) miss, Kieszek (R) miss, Bennacer (M) saved, Geraldes (R) post, Kjær (M) goal, Santos (R) saved.

