UEFA Player of the Year 2020: How many points did Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo acquire?

The UEFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020 award was awarded to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as he raked up more points than other top players in contention for the award. The Poland international pipped the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the coveted award.

But how many points did the likes of Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and other top 10 contenders for the UEFA Player of the Year award get?

Lewandowski enjoyed a scintillating season where the lethal forward not only outscored everyone but also bagged as many as five titles with Bayern Munich – Bundesliga, DFB Poka, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and DFB Super Cup – to wrap up a trophy-laden season.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker was followed by Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who won the UEFA Midfielder of the Year award and teammate Manuel Neuer.

While Lewandowski got 477 voting points, second-placed de Bruyne could get only 90 points while Neuer had 66 points to his name.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year Vote Count:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 477 points Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – 90 points Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 66 points Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 53 points Neymar (PSG) – 53 points Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 41 points Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 39 points Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool) – 27 points Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 26 points Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 25 points

Talking about Messi and Ronaldo, the former ended up trophyless with Barcelona but had some great stats when it comes to goals and assists. Whereas Ronaldo won the Serie A with Juventus and had a prolific season in front of the goal.

However, Lewandowski was the top scorer in every competition in played as he netted a whopping 55 goals in all competitions.



