UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw: Man United, PSG get Group of Death; Lewandowski wins Player of the Year

The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 was held on Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland as top teams from Europe found out their fate for the upcoming edition of UCL. Apart from the Champions League 2020-21 draw, the UEFA awards were also announced as players were named the UEFA Defender, Midfielder, Attacker and Player of the Year for the previous season.
Defending champions Bayern Munich were drawn in Group A as they will face the likes of Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg and FC Lokomotiv Moscow.
However, the Group of Death was handed to Group H, where the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Baseksehir.
Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg, FC Lokomotic Moscow
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donestk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos FC, Olympique Marseille
Group D: Liverpool FC, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtyjlland
Group E: Sevilla FC, Chelsea FC, FC Krasnodar, Stade Rennes
Group F: FC Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, SS Lazio, Club Brugge
Group G: Juventus, FC Barcelona, FC Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvarosi
Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir
UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year: Manuel Neur
UEFA Defender of the Year: Joshua Kimmich
UEFA Midfielder of the Year: Kevin de Bruyne
UEFA Forward of the Year: Robert Lewandowski
Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick
UEFA Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski