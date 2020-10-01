UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw: Man United, PSG get Group of Death; Lewandowski wins Player of the Year

The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 was held on Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland as top teams from Europe found out their fate for the upcoming edition of UCL.

Apart from the Champions League 2020-21 draw, the UEFA awards were also announced as players were named the UEFA Defender, Midfielder, Forward and Player of the Year for the previous season.

Defending champions Bayern Munich were drawn in Group A as they will face the likes of Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg and FC Lokomotiv Moscow.

However, the Group of Death was handed to Group H, where the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Baseksehir.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Draw in Full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg, FC Lokomotic Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donestk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos FC, Olympique Marseille

Group D: Liverpool FC, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtyjlland

Group E: Sevilla FC, Chelsea FC, FC Krasnodar, Stade Rennes

Group F: FC Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, SS Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, FC Barcelona, FC Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvarosi

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

UEFA Awards in Full:

UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year: Manuel Neur

UEFA Defender of the Year: Joshua Kimmich

UEFA Midfielder of the Year: Kevin de Bruyne

UEFA Forward of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick

UEFA Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski