Wasim Jaffer wins the internet with his post celebrating 14th anniversary of MS Dhoni-led India's T20 WC win

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is a huge hit on social media platforms. Jaffer, who represented India in 31 Tests and 2 ODIs, has become an internet sensation with his hilarious and quirky posts. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Jaffer took to his official social media handles to share a quirky post as India is celebrating the 14th anniversary of MS Dhoni & Co.'s historic T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

Jaffer captioned the post, "On this day in 2007 after a heartbreak in the ODI WC and following a test series win in England, MS Dhoni was given a leadership position and India won the T20 WC. Aap chronology samajhiye"

Emphasising on Jaffer's post, the former Indian opener feels the stage is set for India to win another T20 WC title in the forthcoming edition, in the UAE, post IPL 14's second and final leg. Through his post, he has reminded one and all how India won the inaugural edition, after the shambles in 2007 ODI World Cup which was followed by Rahul Dravid-led Indi's 1-0 Test series win in England.

Similarly, India are heading into the upcoming T20 WC after a heartbreaking semi-final loss in the 2019 ODI World Cup whereas Kohli & Co. ended the England Tests with a 2-1 lead before the final Test got cancelled in the wake of Covid crisis in Indian camp.

It will be interesting to see Kohli-led India go the distance this time around in the forthcoming T20 WC. India are placed in Group 2, along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams who will join from the qualifiers. For the unversed, Dhoni will also join the Indian squad as a team mentor.