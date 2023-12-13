Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley has urged his men to focus on the on-field matters as his side gets ready for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan. Australian cricket has been in the spotlight for the recent off-field spat between former speedster Mitchell Johnson and star opener David Warner. Both have been exchanging words before the start of the Pakistan series in regards to Warner’s Hollywood Test retirement plans for which Johnson criticised the board as he regards the former as a controversial figure due to the sandpaper-gate saga in 2018.

Nick Hockley calls for on-field focus

"A fair amount has been said, and everyone's entitled to their own opinions. I think what you've seen over this year and the last two years is the current men's team in all formats playing in great spirit. The success of the World Cup is being hailed as arguably the greatest World Cup victory out of the six to beat India in India. I know that this team really wants to do its talking on the pitch," Hockley told the reporters on Wednesday.

Despite a poor run of form in the red-ball format, Australian selectors opted to pick Warner in the Test series against Pakistan with the left-hand batter likely to announce his retirement. To treat the batter with a fitting send-off, CA named him in the 14-man squad for the first Test and will likely retain his place for the third Test in Sydney. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) also happens to be the home ground of Warner and is likely to get a fitting reception.

ALSO READ | Explained: How Team India has problems aplenty for 2024 T20 World Cup

However, embroiled in controversies in the past, former pacer Johnson believes Warner should not have been guaranteed a place in the team due to poor form. He also believes Warner does not deserve a good farewell provided he was the epicenter in the 2018 sandpaper-gate saga in South Africa.