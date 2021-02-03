Warm-up matches for Australian Open cancelled due to COVID-19 scare

The organisers of Australian Open have decided to cancel play at Australia Open warm-up tournaments in Melbourne after COVID-19 scare.

On Wednesday, around 600 players and officials were asked to isolate and get tested because a worker at a hotel tested positive for Covid-19.

"There will be no matches at Melbourne Park on Thursday. An update on the schedule for Friday will be announced later today," the Australian Open's official Twitter feed announced.

"Health Authorities have advised us that a hotel quarantine worker has tested positive for Covid-19," AO added.

"Those associated with the AO who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result."

According to the organisers, they would work to "facilitate testing" as quickly as possible.

The Premier of Victoria State, Daniel Andrews, said the man infected last worked at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on January 29 and anyone there was considered a casual contact. The hotel was used to accommodate a part of 1,000 players, coaches and officials for 14-day quarantine after they arrived in the country last month.