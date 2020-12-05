'Waiting for first advantage': Jurgen Klopp talks about negative consequence of Brexit

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vented his frustration regarding Brexit's impact on English football, with the German concerned tough new transfer rules being implemented on January 1 are a negative consequence of Britain leaving the European Union (EU).

As a part of post-Brexit regulations, Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from European Union (EU) countries without a work permit while foreign players under the age of 18 cannot be signed.

"I am still waiting for the first advantage of Brexit that someone can tell me," Klopp said in comments published in the Guardian on Friday. "What really improves after Brexit?

"It's obviously not my thing to judge, but as an interested person I just wait until the first really positive impact of Brexit."

The German coach went on to say that the football officials had done all they could to lessen the impact of Brexit on their industry and suggested that there could have been even tougher restrictions had they not put up a fight.

"Michael Edwards (Liverpool's sporting director) was involved in a lot of these discussions and the clubs fought pretty hard for a solution -- kind of a good solution or as good as possible," Klopp added.

"Without the discussions it would have been worse."