Chelsea boss Frank Lampard keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard, who succeeded Maurizio Sarri as the Chelsea boss, is keen on extending his stay in Stamford Bridge.

The 42-year-old manager has just 18 months left on the contract after taking over the reins in July 2019.

Last year, Chelsea finished at the fourth spot sealing a Champions League berth this season. However, the Blues manager is now eyeing Premier League title after spending nearly 220 million pounds in this year's transfer season.

"In terms of my contract, it seems to have flown by, the time I've been here," Lampard told a news conference.

"I knew there were a lot of circumstances at the beginning that were going to make last year transitional and maybe slightly difficult.

"Now I feel like I would love to be part of the long-term plan here. The signings we made in the summer, other than probably Thiago Silva, particularly, were signings for now and the future."

After beating Leeds on Saturday, Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15.

Yet Lampard feels his players need more time to challenge on both domestic and European fronts.

"At the minute, I think we're working towards something and people are getting very excited and mentioning us being in a title race this year," he said.

"I always saw it as a longer plan than that and it might take until next year for us to really challenge, because of the signings, because of the bedding-in process."

(Inputs from Reuters)