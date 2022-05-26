Wagatha Christie trial: England footballers' wives libel spat ends with judgment reserved

A headline-grabbing libel case over an online spat between two England footballers' wives wrapped up on Thursday, after lifting the lid on tabloid double-dealing and the lives of the rich and famous. Rebekah Vardy, whose husband Jamie plays for Leicester City, is suing Coleen Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United star Wayne, after she accused her of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper.

Coleen, the childhood sweetheart of England's leading goalscorer, was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" after she set up an elaborate sting to try to determine who was behind the leaks, then announced her findings publicly.

"It's... Rebekah Vardy's account," she said. Fascination with the lives of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of top-flight footballers -- and their very public falling-out -- has produced wall-to-wall coverage since the case began last Tuesday.

Bystanders have even been waiting outside the hallowed Royal Courts of Justice in central London to snap the women as they attended proceedings.

Fevered online comment has divided support into two camps -- #TeamColeen and #TeamRebekah. Articles have been written about the designer clothing worn to court and even Coleen's surgical boot that she wore for an unspecified injury has attracted column inches, and comparisons to Wayne's 2006 metatarsal injury before that year's World Cup.

Legal costs have reportedly run into millions of pounds (dollars, euros), and the women's lawyers have previously represented Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Chelsea Football Club's former owner Roman Abramovich.