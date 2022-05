Explained! The Wagatha Christie trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Updated: May 18, 2022, 08:52 PM(IST)

The Wagatha Christie trial between two of English football's most famous wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is currently underway in the UK High Court. After being accused of leaking stories about her by Rooney, Vardy had launched a defamation case against the former England captain's wife. The duo has since been involved in a legal battle which is set to come to an end this week. Here is all you need to know about the Wagatha Christie trial.

What is the Wagatha Christie case?

The case daates back to 2019 when Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel after being accused for leaking stories about her to the media. Rooney had accused Vardy of leaking her private infomation from Instagram to the media.

It was in October 2019 when Rooney, who was fed up of seeing her information getting leaked on social media, decided to do some detective work herself. She claimed she posted some fake stories on her Instagram and restricted them to limited accounts who could view them. She later suspected Vardy of leaking stories and decided to block her stories from everyone part from her to see if the information would still get leaked.

The information did get leaked which led to Rooney publically calling out Vardy on Twitter and accusing her of leaking her private information. Vardy reportedly tried to explain her side of the stry but Rooney didn't respond and did not take her post down.

Following Rooney's allegations Vardy launched a civil lawsuit for defamation to clear her image and establish the fact that she was falsely accused in the case.



(Photograph:AFP)