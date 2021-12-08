VVS Laxman reveals one area where Indian batters need to improve ahead of SA Test series

India wrapped up the two-match Test series versus New Zealand on Monday (December 6) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Opting to bat first, Virat Kohli-led India posted 325 and dismissed the Kiwis for a paltry 62 in the first innings. Courtesy a big lead, India declared at 276-7 to set up an imposing 540-run target for the visitors. In reply, the Black Caps fell like nine pins in the final innings for 167 to lose by a whopping 372-run margin.

With the 1-0 series win, India regained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings. However, they will have to remain at their very best to hold onto the top spot with their forthcoming assignment versus South Africa in the African nation, from December 26. Ahead of the series, former Test specialist and current NCA head VVS Laxman has pointed out one area where Indian batters need to work upon.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Laxman said whether it was Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings of the Kanpur Test or Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in the second innings in Mumbai, all got out after making good starts and, thus, failed to capitalise to put up big scores.

"It's very important not to repeat the same mistakes. If we saw the way Ajinkya Rahane got out in Kanpur, Pujara got out in Kanpur as well as in Mumbai, it's almost like a pattern which is developing. Even Shubman Gill, after settling down and throwing away his wicket. So I just believe it is about converting that start into a big score, which is very critical," Laxman said.

"As it is, India plays with five genuine batters, then you have an all-rounder in the form of Jadeja, you then have a wicketkeeper-batter, so it is important for the top five batters to make it count once they get their eye in, once they spend time on the crease. Somewhere or the other I feel they are repeating the mistakes and throwing away their wickets after getting set, which you cannot do if you want to perform well against good teams and especially if you want to win the series in South Africa, as a batting unit you will have to fire," Laxman added.

India will leave for South Africa in a few days and gear up for the three-match Test series opener in Centurion on December 26 (i.e. the Boxing Day Test). For the unversed, India have a Test series win England, Australia and NZ but not in the African nation (among SENA countries).

Will they be able to turn the tides this time around in the rainbow nation? Only time will tell, however, their batters will have to stand tall versus the SA bowlers.