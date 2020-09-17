Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik lead sports fraternity's birthday wishes for PM Narendra Modi

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 17, 2020, 01.36 PM(IST)

Virat Kohli, Sakshi Malik lead sports fraternity's birthday wishes for PM Narendra Modi Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Indian sporting icons extended greetings to the Prime Minister. 

Greetings poured in from all corners of the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 70 today. Indian sporting icons extended greetings to the Prime Minister. 

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished the Prime Minister on Twitter, He wrote: "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼 @narendramodi @PMOIndia". 

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina wished the Prime Minister and wished him a long healthy life. He wrote: "Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodi Wishing you a long, healthy life and many more milestones ahead in the service of our nation! 🙏 @PMOIndia #HappyBdayNaMo" 

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished and said that he prays to God that PM Modi lives a safe and long life. Tendulkar also shared a picture with him.

Boxer Vijendra Singh wished the Prime Minister. 

“Happy Birthday to our Greatest Leader And Honourable Pm of Our Country shri @narendramodi ji,” wrote wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished the Prime Minister. He wrote: "My heartfelt wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership & vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always".

Former India coach and cricketer Anil Kumble tweeted and wished the Prime Minister. 

Former cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir posted a picture of him sharing the stage with the Indian Prime Minister and wrote: "The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives!"

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik also extended her wishes to Narendra Modi. 

