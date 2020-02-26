Virat Kohli named in Asia XI, yet to decide if he will play or not

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's name was among the six Indian players set to play for the Asia XI against World XI.

Also see: Donald Trump lauds Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as 'great cricketers

The two-match T20I series is set to take place in Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The first match will take place on March 18 and the second match will take place on March 21. The series is called Mujibur Rahman Centenary series.

Also read: Virat Kohli: First Indian to cross 50 million mark on Instagram

Other Indian cricketers in the squad are Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

Virat Kohli is yet to decide if he will be a part of these matches or not as hectic schedule lined up for the skipper. India will be facing the Proteas for a three-match ODI series after the end of New Zealand tour and an IPL season after the South African series.

KL Rahul has confirmed that he will play at least one of the two matches.

Kohli will be missing out the first match of the series on March 18 as he will be playing the final ODI match of the series against South Africa on the same day in Kolkata.

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman