Virat Kohli: First Indian to cross 50 million mark on Instagram

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to breach the 50 million mark on Instagram. The Indian skipper who is well-known for breaking records on cricket ground has broken a record on Instagram too.

In terms of Indians on Instagram, Virat Kolhi with 930 posts leads the list with 50 million followers, followed by Global icon Priyanka Chopra on the second spot with 49.9 million followers and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is on third with 44.1 million followers.

Overall, Instagram's official account has the most number of followers and it is followed by Portugal's football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 200M followers.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman who has secured 890 rating points in the ICC ODI ranking. Earlier best rating of 887 was held by the Sachin Tendulkar in 1998. Kohli ranks number 1 in ICC ODI rankings.

Virat Kohli holds the record of having the highest ICC career-rating points (922) in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen and currently rank 1 in the ICC Test rankings. Gavaskar had a career-best rating of 916 points.

The Indian skipper has scored six double centuries as a captain in Test matches. He succeeded West Indien cricket legend Brian Lara, who had five double centuries as a test captain.

In October 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. He took just 205 innings to reach the landmark while Sachin took 259 innings to touch this landmark.

Kolhi is the most successful Indian ODI captain. As a captain, Kohli's success rate is 75.89% which is better than M.S. Dhoni.

Virat Kohli is currently playing against New Zealand and his side would take on the hosts in the two-match Test series, slated to commence from February 21.