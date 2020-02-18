Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Award for Sporting Moment for his 2011 World Cup victory lap

Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap in Wankhede after 2011 ICC World Cup win has been awarded the prestigious Laureus Award. After ICC World Cup final win, Tendulkar was carried on the shoulders of his teammates. Virat (who was among those who carried Tendulkar), had said that "Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; It was time we carried him."

Also read: Let's all come together and vote for Sachin Tendulkar: Virat Kohli appeals to fans ahead of Laureus Sports Award

The moment that had been nominated by the Laureus Sports Foundation was called "Carried On the Shoulder Of A Nation".

The foundation launched this category for public voting, and Sachin Tendulkar got the most votes.

🔈 Sound on 🔈



A powerful, strong and moving tribute to a room full of sporting legends from @sachin_rt in honour of Nelson Mandela and the incredible power of sport to unite and inspire 👏#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/0z3mNatUFh — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020 ×

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award is for the moments when sports has been a reason for the unification of people. ICC World Cup 2011 was Tendulkar's sixth attempt since 1983, after the win players

Sachin Tendulkar had been a key player for the Indian cricket team during his tenure for the Men in Blue (1989-2013) scoring 34,357 runs across all formats. He recently was a part of the 'Bushfire cricket Bash', where he coached Pontings' XI, and also played an over bowled by Ellyse Perry.

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi jointly won the Sportsman of the Year award, whereas, American Gymnast Simone Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year award.

List of winners:

Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi

Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Team of the Year: South Africa Men's Rugby Team

Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal

Comeback of the Year: Sophia Floersch

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Oksana Masters

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim

Best Sporting Moment: 'Carried on the shoulders of a nation' – Sachin Tendulkar

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki

Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

Laureus Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United