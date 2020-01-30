Cristiano Ronaldo first to get 200 million followers on Instagram

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) round of 8 football match Juventus vs AS Roma on January 22, 2020 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. Photograph:( AFP )
Instagram has helped the Portugal legend earn loads of money too.
Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap, although this one has nothing to do with his marvels on the football ground. The Portuguese forward has become the first person to cross 200 million followers on Instagram.
5-time Ballon D'Or winner beat his arch-rival Lionel Messi who currently has 141 million followers. Ronaldo is currently second to Instagram who currently leads the all-time list in terms of followers (330 million followers).
He posted on Instagram thanking his followers after achieving this feat.
According to Instagram's marketing company Hopper HQ, Ronaldo earns 900,000 euros ($991,008) for every sponsored post he makes. The Juventus forward ends up making around 48 million euros ($52,853,040) every year.
The list for the most followed individuals:
Ronaldo recently topped the list for being the most influential person on web in China. The survey was conducted by the 'Red Card' forum.