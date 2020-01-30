Cristiano Ronaldo first to get 200 million followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap, although this one has nothing to do with his marvels on the football ground. The Portuguese forward has become the first person to cross 200 million followers on Instagram.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo beats Messi to become most 'influential' football player online in China

5-time Ballon D'Or winner beat his arch-rival Lionel Messi who currently has 141 million followers. Ronaldo is currently second to Instagram who currently leads the all-time list in terms of followers (330 million followers).



(@cristiano/ Instagram)

He posted on Instagram thanking his followers after achieving this feat.

Instagram has helped the Portugal legend earn loads of money too.

According to Instagram's marketing company Hopper HQ, Ronaldo earns 900,000 euros ($991,008) for every sponsored post he makes. The Juventus forward ends up making around 48 million euros ($52,853,040) every year.

The list for the most followed individuals:

Instagram (@Instagram): 330 million followers. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano): 200 million followers. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 172 million followers. Dwayne Johnson (@therock): 169 million followers. Selena Gómez (@selenagomez): 166 million followers. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner): 158 million followers. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian): 157 million followers. Lionel Messi (@leomessi): 141 million followers. Beyoncé (@beyonce): 138 million followers. Neymar (@neymarjr): 131 million followers.

Ronaldo recently topped the list for being the most influential person on web in China. The survey was conducted by the 'Red Card' forum.