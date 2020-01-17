Cristiano Ronaldo beats Messi to become most 'influential' football player online in China

The 5-times Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the most influential player online in China for the second time in a row.

The Juventus forward beat his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar to claim the top spot.

According to the annual 'Red Card' report, digital engagement with players has reduced by 15 per cent and the Portuguese legend was one of the few players who still saw growth in Weibo engagement and followers than the previous year.

Even though Lionel Messi was beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Argentine's club FC Barcelona topped the club standings.

The Catalan giants were fifth last year, but this year they toppled the table toppers and their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

English heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool were defeated by Chelsea, as the English club stood third (behind Barcelona and Real Madrid).

In terms of most influential leagues, the English Premier League easily beat the Spanish La Liga and the German Bundesliga.

China is now the Premier League's most profitable overseas market. The Asian country pays the league a mind-boggling $737.54 million.

Arsenal and the NBA have faced massive backlash in the year 2019.

Arsenal's midfielder Mesut Ozil criticized the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China, whereas NBA's Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protests.