/‘Virat Kohli is very sensitive to criticism’: Sanjay Manjrekar takes jibe at India, RCB great

Indian cricketer-turned-broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar is back taking jibes at the batting great Virat Kohli, saying the former captain is ‘sensitive to criticism’. Manjrekar said Kohli might keep saying how outside noise doesn’t affect him, but the reality is different, arguing that Kohli pays close attention to criticism directed at him. The commentator also added how Kohli often goes ‘cold’ or rather stiff during his interaction with him during toss time or post-match pressers during the ongoing IPL 2026.

Speaking on Sportstar’s Inside Edge Podcast, Manjrekar revealed how Kohli’s body language changes after he is informed about the criticism aimed at him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“So, he's one of those first guys who kept saying, you know, we don't care about what people say… but he's also very sensitive,” Manjrekar said, while also adding that the criticism could also ‘spur him on to get that next big hundred.’

Sanjay praises Virat!

On the contrary, Manjrekar also praised Kohli’s impact as a leader, saying that despite challenging conditions, he was the driving force for his team.

“The thing to like about him as captain was when things went flat… he would still make sure the team was driven,” Manjrekar said. “Under Virat Kohli, every player had to be like Virat Kohli.”



Meanwhile, Kohli has had a mixed IPL 2026 so far. Since lifting his maiden IPL title last season, Kohli maintained his run-scoring spree in the initial matches before a lean patch impacted his numbers. In 11 contested matches thus far, Kohli has smashed 379 runs, including three fifties, with the best of 81. However, in his previous two matches, he got out on zeroes.

