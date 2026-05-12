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IPL 2026 | 'Fell short of planning:' PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer concedes after fourth consecutive loss

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 12, 2026, 11:28 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 11:28 IST
IPL 2026 | 'Fell short of planning:' PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer concedes after fourth consecutive loss

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer concedes planning faliure after fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026 Photograph: (BCCI)

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After being unbeaten in the first seven games of the tournament, PBKS have suffered four consecutive losses in IPL 2026 with the latest one coming against DC on Monday (May 11).

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, after loss against Delhi Capital (DC) in IPL 2026 on Monday (May 11), conceded that his team fell short of planning. PBKS scored 210/5 in 20 overs which DC chased in 18.5 overs and three wickets in hand. The loss was Punjab's fourth consecutive after being unbeaten in first seven matches of the 11 games played. Played at Dharamsala, PBKS also didn't bowl ace leggie Yuzvendra Chahal on a pitch which assisted the seamers. Iyer also blamed fielding and bowling for the loss as they slid to fourth place on the points table with 13 points from six wins, one no result and one loss in IPL 2026 so far.

Iyer concedes PBKS planning failure after DC chase down 211

Speaking after the match on where it went wrong for PBKS, Iyer said: "Don't have to beat around the bush, but fielding and bowling again" while acknowledging that the score was "absolutely" enough. "Feel it was 30 runs more on this wicket, given how the ball was seaming and the variable bounce."

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Iyer was also asked why Chahal was not given an over to which he replied: "It was a thought but the way it was seaming, if we had executed our lines and lengths, we may have gotten wickets. But we did not. I always say that hard length or short of hard length is the best ball. Not easy to hit. We fell short of planning."

DC keep themselve alive, barely

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Chasing 211, DC didn't have a good start as they lost three wickets inside five overs. It was not until Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) innings before DC could dream of a win. After both the half-centurions were dismissed, Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10) and Madhav Tiwari (18 unbeaten off 8) took the onus in the death overs and held their nerves as DC chased the target with seven balls and three wickets in hand.

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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