/IPL 2026 | 'Fell short of planning:' PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer concedes after fourth consecutive loss

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, after loss against Delhi Capital (DC) in IPL 2026 on Monday (May 11), conceded that his team fell short of planning. PBKS scored 210/5 in 20 overs which DC chased in 18.5 overs and three wickets in hand. The loss was Punjab's fourth consecutive after being unbeaten in first seven matches of the 11 games played. Played at Dharamsala, PBKS also didn't bowl ace leggie Yuzvendra Chahal on a pitch which assisted the seamers. Iyer also blamed fielding and bowling for the loss as they slid to fourth place on the points table with 13 points from six wins, one no result and one loss in IPL 2026 so far.

Iyer concedes PBKS planning failure after DC chase down 211

Speaking after the match on where it went wrong for PBKS, Iyer said: "Don't have to beat around the bush, but fielding and bowling again" while acknowledging that the score was "absolutely" enough. "Feel it was 30 runs more on this wicket, given how the ball was seaming and the variable bounce."

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Iyer was also asked why Chahal was not given an over to which he replied: "It was a thought but the way it was seaming, if we had executed our lines and lengths, we may have gotten wickets. But we did not. I always say that hard length or short of hard length is the best ball. Not easy to hit. We fell short of planning."

DC keep themselve alive, barely