/IPL 2026 | Who is Madhav Tiwari? DC’s fast-bowling all-rounder impresses against Priyansh Arya

Delhi Capitals handed a surprise opportunity to 21-year-old Madhav Tiwari for their high-pressure IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11) and the young all-rounder made an instant impact by dismissing the dangerous Priyansh Arya. With DC making five changes for the must-win fixture, Tiwari returned to the XI for his first outing of the season. Bowling his maiden over of IPL 2026, the pace-bowling youngster looked composed despite facing an in-form Arya.

Tiwari began with a sharp bouncer that hurried the PBKS opener. Arya answered aggressively on the next ball, smashing it over extra cover for a boundary. However, the Delhi pacer responded brilliantly by delivering another short ball on a tighter line, he then forced Arya into a mistimed shot that flew towards deep cover, where Sahil Parakh completed a safe catch.

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The wicket was a memorable milestone for Tiwari, marking his first scalp in the IPL. It also provided Delhi Capitals with a crucial breakthrough, ending Arya’s explosive knock of 56 from just 33 deliveries, packed with two fours and six towering sixes.

Who is Madhav Tiwari?

Born on 28 Sep, 2003, in Mauganj village of Madhya Pradesh, Madhav Tiwari is considered one of the state’s promising fast-bowling all-round talents. Even without senior domestic experience, he earned recognition through strong performances in junior-level and franchise tournaments, eventually securing an IPL deal.

Delhi Capitals signed him for INR 40 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction and retained him for the following season. He made his IPL debut in 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where he scored three runs batting at no. 8 before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. He did not bowl in that match.

Tiwari has represented Madhya Pradesh at both U-19 and U-23 levels and also featured in the 2024-25 CK Nayudu Trophy. During the tournament, he impressed with two half-centuries, including a gritty 83 against Mumbai when his side was in deep trouble at 183/6 while following on.

He also played for Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Aniket Verma, with the team led by Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan.

Recognised for his pace and aggressive batting lower down the order, Tiwari enjoyed an excellent campaign in the league. He scored 108 runs in five innings at an impressive strike rate of 180, highlighted by a blistering 65 off just 31 balls in the semi-final against Rewa Jaguars, helping Bhopal Leopards secure a place in the final.