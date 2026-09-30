/Virat Kohli climbs to No. 2 in ODI rankings after 55th hundred, closes gap on top-ranked Gill

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli has jumped one place to the second spot in the updated ICC ODI rankings following his record-breaking 55th One-Day hundred in the first game against the West Indies. His unbeaten 139 off 88 balls, including nine sixes and 10 fours, helped him surpass New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell’s tally of 794. With Kohli at second (796), he has closed the gap with ODI captain and top-ranked batter Shubman Gill, who sits at the top with 816 rating points. Former captain Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list (719).

Kohli and Gill scored hundreds in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram, helping India chase 296 with eight wickets remaining.

Last Sunday (Sep 27) was the busiest international cricket day in a long time, with six teams in action and six batters across all series scoring centuries in a record feat. While Gill and Kohli were the two Indians on the list, West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves, England opener Tom Banton, and South African batting pair captain Temba Bavuma and seasoned David Miller were the remaining batters to reach the three-digit mark.

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Sri Lankan batting mainstay Kusal Mendis, who scored a match-winning 121 in the second ODI, was the biggest gainer on the rankings, jumping three places to the seventh spot. England batting veteran Joe Root dropped two places to number nine, with Shai Hope attaining eighth place with 664 rating points.

The Asians, however, continue to dominate the batting chart, with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran (719 rating points) and Pakistan batting giant Babar Azam (689) taking up the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Ireland’s Harry Tector is 10th with 653 rating points.

Among the bowlers, Proteas ace spinner Keshav Maharaj gained three places to sit at three after finishing with 2/54 and 4/20 in the first two ODIs against Australia. Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood also returned to the top ten with his four wickets in the first two ODIs; he is up five places to tenth.