/ODI World Cup 2027: Axar or Jadeja? India spin coach Bahutule on who will be picked

The ODI World Cup 2027 is nearly a year away, and India, who were the runners-up in the last edition in 2023, is looking to identify players in the series leading up to the tournament. One of the choices that India must make is between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Both players bowl left-arm orthodox spin and bat in the lower-middle order. Jadeja, however, is a better fielder than Axar and has more experience as well. India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule - on the eve of the second ODI against West Indies, which is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 30) in Guwahati - said in a press conference that the team will pick a player with more 'utility.'

India spin coach Bahutule chimes in on Axar vs. Jadeja debate for ODI World Cup 2027

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Tuesday (Sept. 29), Bahutule said: "For me, he [Jadeja] has always been a utility player. He is somebody who can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball. He has definitely improved as a bowler over the last six months. I thought in the Test matches he bowled really well in Sri Lanka, as well as now in the first one-dayer. It is his first game after a long period, but he has done well."

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On Axar, Bahutule said: "With Axar also being around, with the series or tournaments we play in the coming months, we will be able to assess who can be of utility. But Jaddu, with his batting skills and the experience he brings in, is definitely doing well, and I am sure he will be looked at in the coming time."

Jadeja vs. Axar in ODIs

While Jadeja has much more experience than Axar in ODIs, the last 12 months show a different picture. In the last year or so, Jadeja has picked up only one wicket in seven matches at an average of more than 350. In the first ODI against West Indies, Jadeja returned figures of 0/54 in 10 overs.