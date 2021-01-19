Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya return as India announce squad for first two Tests vs England Photograph:( AFP )
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the first two Test against England starting from February 5. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma returned to the Test squad, the likes of Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj were rewarded for their splendid performance against Australia in the just-concluded series.
Notably, the BCCI has named nine standbys for the England series with five batsmen and four bowlers waiting in the ranks.
The Indian squad for the first two Tests was finalised by the newly assembled Indian selection committee led by the former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma.
Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal
Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness after first Test)
Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur
Spinners: R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel
Standbys: Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar
Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar