Virat Kohli charges around $1 million per Instagram post, net worth approximately $126mn: Report

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers on social media with 253 million followers on Instagram and another 56.4 million on Twitter. Kohli's ascent has been credited to his rise in world cricket where the batsman is considered one of the modern greats.

With such vast popularity, Virat Kohli's net worth has also risen sharply and the cricketer is one of the wealthiest athletes across the globe. According to data shared by StockGro, a Bengaluru-based company, Kohli has a net worth of INR 1,050 crores or $126 million. The company cited multiple sources for the information including Forbes, MPL, DNA, and Startuptalky.

As for the sources of income, Kohli is in A+ contract list with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which fetches him INR 7 crore or around $1 million per year. Apart from that, Kohli earns a match fees of INR 15 lakh or around $20,000 per Test match, INR 6 lakh or around $10,000 per ODI, and INR 3 lakh or $4,000 per T20I. The right-hand batsman also earns INR 15 crores or around $2 million per year from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli also gets a staggering amount of money from brand endorsements. As per the report shared by the Bengaluru-based company, Kohli charges between INR 7.5-10 crores or $1-1.25 million per advertisement for the 18 brands he endorses. He earns a whopping INR 175 crore or about $23 million per year from these deals. The major brands Kohli promotes are MRF, Audi, and Puma.

Apart from that, Kohli also charges a hefty price of around $1 million for a single post on Instagram and about $250,000 for a Twitter post. The batsman also has invested in various business including apparel, food, sports franchise, fitness and others.

