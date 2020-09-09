Virat Kohli best ODI batsman in the world, opines Steve Smith

Australian batsman Steve Smith is currently involved in the limited-overs series against England and will feature in the three-match ODI series starting September 11 before heading to the UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he will be seen leading Rajasthan Royals.

As Australian team moved from one bubble in Southampton to another bubble in Manchester, via bus, for the ODI series, Smith decided to hold a Question and Answer session with his fans on Instagram, where he revealed his current best ODI batsman, all-time favourite fielder and much more.

While the debate over who is the better batsman between Smith and Virat Kohli has always been a heated topic on social media platforms, Smith named the Indian skipper as the best ODI batsman at the moment.

When asked about what does he think about former South African skipper AB de Villiers, Smith answered ‘Freak’, hinting to his splendid all-round ability on the field.

Smith further went on to name former Aussie stars Michael Slater and Mark Waugh when quizzed who were his idols growing up.

The former Aussie skipper was also of high praise for KL Rahul and young Sanju Samson.

Smith picked Jonty Rhodes and Ricky Ponting as his favourite fielder of all-time as he winded up the Instagram session with his fans.

After completing the ODI series against England, Smith along with other IPL-bound England and Australian players will fly to the UAE and join their respective squads for the tournament, which is schedule to start from September 19.

However, before that, Smith will be itching to get back to scoring ways after witnessing a disappointing T20I series with the bat against England.

