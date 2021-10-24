Virat Kohli achieves staggering milestone with brilliant fifty against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 clash

Indian captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone with his brilliant half-century against Pakistan in the onging T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. Kohli became the first batter to notch up 500 runs against Pakistan in limited-overs International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

Kohli was just 20 runs short of going past the 500-run mark against Pakistan and achieved the milestone enroute to his half-century against Babar Azam & Co. in the blockbuster clash between the two sides at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Kohli looked in sublime form as he helped India stage a comeback in the game after a poor start against the arch-rivals. India were reduced to tatters early on by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who got rid of both openers Rohit Sharma (O) and KL Rahul (3) cheaply in quick succession before Hasan Ali sent back Suryakumar Yadav (11) in the sixth over.

Kohli then combined with Rishabh Pant (39) to add 53 runs for the fourth wicket. Kohli slammed five fours and a six in his 57 off 49 balls to help India post 151 runs. Kohli now has 533 runs against Pakistan in ICC events as far as limited-overs tournaments are concerned. He has the most runs by any batsmen against Pakistan in ICC tournaments.

Highest run-getters against Pakistan in ICC tournaments:

Virat Kohli - 533 runs in 11 matches

Rohit Sharma - 328 runs in 10 matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 321 runs in 6 matches

Shakib Al Hasan - 284 runs in 6 matches

Ross Taylor - 274 runs in 7 matches

With the help of Kohli's fifty, India reached 151 runs in 20 overs. The Men in Blue face a tricky task to defend the moderate total with their five-match winning streak against Pakistan in T20 World Cup at stake. India have never lost a game against Pakistan in T20 World Cup so far and the bowlers will have to defend 151 to ensure the record remains intact.