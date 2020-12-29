Virat is very passionate, Ajinkya is calm: Ravi Shastri on captaincy comparison after Boxing Day Test

India on Tuesday completed a major turnaround to script one of the greatest wins in Test cricket as Ajinkya Rahane and Co., without the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, defeated Australia by eight wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in what was the Boxing Day Test. After the memorable win, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane and his free-flowing century in the first innings while calling the stand-in skipper’s century as the turning point of the match. Shastri further said that while Kohli is a very passionate captain, Rahane is more calm and composed.

Rahane scored 112 runs before getting run out while taking a tight run with Ravindra Jadeja. However, Rahane’s knock was critical in helping India gain a 131-run lead in the first innings – which made life easier for the visitors.

Asked about the turning point of the match, Shastri said, "I think, it was the innings of Ajinkya Rahane."

"The discipline, you know on such a big stage...When he (Rahane) went out to bat, we were 2 down for 60, and then to bat six hours, on probably the toughest day to bat, because it was overcast all day and he batted for six hours, unbelievable concentration," the former batsman recalled.

"I thought that was the turning point. His innings was the turning point," he added at the post-match virtual press conference.

Rahane’s century (112 runs) came in 223 deliveries as he batted out for the majority of Indian innings, holding fort at one end and stitching crucial partnerships.

Shastri was also asked about the difference in captaincy style of Rahane and regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on paternity leave.

"See, both are good readers of the game, Virat is very passionate, Ajinkya, on the other hand, is very calm and composed, and it's their characters.

"Virat is more in your face while Ajinkya is quite prepared to sit back in a very calm and composed manner, but deep inside he knows what he wants," he opined.