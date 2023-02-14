VIRAL: Young kid scores epic goal in street football, copies Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo's fan following has no limit. At 37, the superstar footballer is going strong -- having recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr -- and has fans and followers in all parts of the world. Recently, a video has gone viral where a young kid scored a stunning goal in a game of street football and replicated CR7's Siuu celebrations.

Here's the video which has gone viral on social media platforms:

The young boy's presence of mind and finishing skills were top-class as he lost his balance on trying to score a goal, but got a perfect pass and showed his immaculate placement and finishing skills to find the back of the net. The video ended with him breaking into Ronaldo's Siuu celebration.

Talking about Ronaldo's much-talked about celebration, the striker had revealed in 2019: "I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid. When we would win, everyone would say ‘siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.

“I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’. I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that," the veteran added.