Man United not at the level of Man City & Arsenal, feels Old Trafford club's former fullback Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has made a big claim with regards to the Old Trafford club. The former full-back feels the Red Devils are not ready for the title race just yet. Talking about the Erik Ten Hag-led side, it went past Leeds 2-0 in their recent outing in the ongoing Premier League courtesy of strikes from in-form Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Speaking on the sidelines, Neville revealed why he feels the premier club is far away from winning the elite title.

Neville also felt that Man United won't be able to get the better of Leeds -- which they eventually did -- and said that manager Erik Ten Hag is prioritizing their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against Barcelona. "Interestingly, I was watching the second half against Leeds, and I thought they weren't going to get the goal and get the win. I thought Erik ten Hag has had to prioritize the Barcelona game because he put Raphael Varane on the bench to save him for that game on Thursday and played Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at centre-back,” Neville pointed out.

Further, the Man United legend Neville feels the club is not at the level of Man City and Arsenal; the current table-toppers in EPL 2022/23. "I just don't think they can win the Premier League for the reasons that they have so many games and I just don't think they are at the level of Man City and Arsenal. Also, United are in all the cup competitions still. They have all those games, playing every three days.

"I just think it will be too much for them but if they are in it come March and April, they'll have a massive chance with seven or eight games to go. So, they have just got to hang in there and hope that Arsenal and Man City aren't quite right towards the end of the season, but I just think they aren't quite ready yet,” Neville pointed out.